Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his country on Saturday to run in January’s elections, after four years of self-imposed exile to escape a corruption conviction. He had gone to London in 2019 to undergo medical treatment, and since then he had not returned to Pakistan, where he had received several convictions for corruption. A Pakistani court on Thursday granted him bail until Tuesday 24 October, when he is due to appear in court. His return marks the start of his campaign to be re-elected prime minister, although at the moment due to his convictions he cannot legally stand for election: his lawyers have already said they intend to have the ban overturned.

Nawaz Sharif was prime minister of Pakistan three times: from 1990 to 1993, from 1997 to 1999, and from 2013 to 2017, when he was deposed for his involvement in the Panama Papers scandal. According to him, his removal was orchestrated by the army, which has great influence in Pakistani politics. He was succeeded by the former cricketer Imran Khan, who governed until 2022 and is now in prison for corruption: he is considered his main opponent, and although at the moment he cannot stand for election either, his party is still very popular in Pakistan.

