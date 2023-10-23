A Pakistani court has indicted the country’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, and the former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, for having disseminated information considered state secrets in 2022, a crime that can also be punished with a prison sentence death. Both Khan and Qureshi denied the allegations, and one of Khan’s lawyers said his client “did nothing wrong.” The trial will begin on Friday and will be held behind closed doors at Adiyala Prison, where Khan is being held.

In recent months Khan had been involved in several court cases: in August a court had sentenced him to three years in prison on corruption charges, but the decision was suspended. He was then arrested again on charges of disseminating state secrets. Khan has always denied any responsibility, and according to his supporters he is the victim of political persecution by the Pakistani government. At the moment, due to the charges against him, Khan cannot run in the next political elections in Pakistan, scheduled for January 2024.

Khan is 70 years old, a former cricket champion and the most famous and popular politician in the country: he was elected prime minister in 2018 with the Pakistan Movement for Justice (PTI), a nationalist and populist party founded in 1996, and disheartened in April 2022. At the time, Khan claimed to be the victim of a plot by the army, which has great political influence in Pakistan, especially with regards to security and foreign policy, and which in 2018 had contributed with its support to the Khan’s victory in the elections.

