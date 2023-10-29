We have interesting news related to Nintendo, since it has just been reported that those responsible for 84, a curious secret bar that pays tribute to the company and the video game industry, decided to open it to the general public.

These are some objects found in the bar

If you haven’t heard about this establishment, let us tell you that it is (or was) an exclusive club for people who at some point were involved with Nintendo. The location is located in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan and is run by former employees of the company.

Now, it has been confirmed that 84 has opened its doors to the general public with paid visits, so it promises to become one of the most interesting tourist destinations for all fans of the Mario Bros. house in Japan and around the world.

Here you can see the secret club:

This is what the inside of bar 84 looks like

Why is the bar named 84?

One of the strangest things about this club is that it is called “84”. However, that was the choice of its creators for several reasons. The main one is that it was in 1984 when its owner, Toru Hashimoto, joined Nintendo.

What does it offer and how much does it cost to enter 84?

According to the information shared, visitors will be able to enjoy a pleasant visit in this interesting place, where they will find a large number of collectibles from the video game industry, while trying some snacks. With that detail in mind, each person will have to reserve a ticket on the 84 website for around $1,210 MXN approximately.

The good news about that price, which for some may be excessive, is that you will be given a kind of “membership” that will allow you to access it again when you return to Shibuya.

What do you think of this option for all Nintendo fans? Tell us in the comments.

