Former NATO Secretary General Javier Solana claims Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is the worst politician. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Former NATO Secretary General Javier Solana says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the “worst politician” in Israel’s history.

“I don’t think anything good will happen if this happens,” he told Spanish television station Cadena Ser, referring to events this month in Israel and Palestine. “But it could make Netanyahu disappear from Israeli politics.”

Not mincing words, Solana, 81, also emphasized that while the US supports Israel, President Joe Biden “doesn’t like Netanyahu at all, as much as anyone who has been involved in this war for a long time.”

“The two of them are not friends, but they are not enemies. Biden has never hosted Netanyahu in the White House,” added the former diplomat.

He said Biden had worked hard to pressure Netanyahu not to repeat the same mistakes the US made in Iraq after the 9/11 attacks.

Solana was NATO Secretary General from 1995 to 1999 as well as the EU’s chief diplomat from 1999 to 2009.

He further said that he spent “a lot of time in Gaza” during his career, including negotiating with the European Union to keep the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt open. The program started in 2005 and lasted for 19 months.

He also called the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, a “huge mistake,” and said they subverted previous ideas that called for countries to recognize Israel through peace negotiations with the Palestinians.

“I think the idea of ​​peace and recognition or acknowledgment of peace is a very beautiful idea,” he said.