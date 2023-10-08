Suara.com – Former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL conveyed to President Joko Widodo that he would cooperate in facing the legal process regarding the alleged corruption that ensnared him. This statement was made by SYL when he met Jokowi at the Merdeka Palace, Central Jakarta, Sunday (8/10/2023) evening.

“Regarding the ongoing legal process, I say that I will face this matter cooperatively and with respect for applicable law,” said SYL in his statement quoted by Suara.com, Sunday (8/10/2023).

Through this written message, SYL also admitted that he had said goodbye to Jokowi. At the same time, he also expressed his thanks and apologies for not being able to help until the end of his position.

“I would like to express my thanks and say goodbye to the President because he will not be able to help him until the end of his term of office,” he said.

Defeat

SYL resigned as Minister of Agriculture on Thursday (5/10). This resignation was submitted after he was involved in an alleged corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture.

In a corruption case handled by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the NasDem Party politician was suspected of committing extortion in office, gratification and the crime of money laundering (TPPU). The KPK has reportedly named SYL as a suspect.

On 28 and 29 September 2023, the Corruption Eradication Commission conducted a search at SYL’s official residence on Jalan Widya Candra V Number 28, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. Then a search was also carried out at SYL’s private house in Makassar, South Sulawesi on October 4 2023.

Blackmail of KPK Leaders

On the other hand, Polda Metro Jaya is also currently conducting an investigation regarding the alleged extortion case carried out by the KPK leadership regarding this case. SYL has been questioned at least three times by investigators from the Corruption Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya.

Apart from SYL, investigators have also questioned the driver and his aide. Then Semarang Police Chief Commissioner Irwan Anwar. The three of them were examined with the status of witnesses.

Dirreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak said that the investigation into this case started with a public complaint on August 12 2023. Investigators then upgraded the status of the case to the investigation stage on Friday (6/10).

According to Ade, investigators from the Corruption Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya have planned to re-examine Irwan and other witnesses after the case has been officially upgraded to the investigation stage.

“After this investigation stage, there will be a summons for the person concerned to be questioned as a witness,” Ade told reporters, Sunday (8/10).

Meeting intermediary for Firli and SYL

Irwan was said to be the intermediary figure who brought KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri and SYL together last December 2022.

The Semarang Police Chief is also known to be the husband of Andi Tenri Gusti Hanum Utari Natassa, SYL’s nephew.

Photos of the meeting between SYL and Firli recently circulated on social media. In the photo, Firli is seen wearing a sports shirt. Meanwhile, SYL was seen wearing a black shirt with a white pattern.

This meeting is said to have taken place at a Badminton Gym in the Mangga Besar area, Central Jakarta in December 2022.

Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, when confirmed, was reluctant to comment. He argued that he did not have the capacity to respond to the photo.

“That’s beyond my capacity,” said Trunoyudo at Polda Metro Jaya, Friday (6/10).