Patrick Cutrone, former AC Milan striker, has released some statements regarding his experience at Como

"I have found the serenity that I was missing. In recent years I have taken out various loans around, so my mental serenity and mental continuity have disappeared. I have gone through dark periods due to personal issues, linked to my father, but now I am happy. I'm married, we're expecting a baby and everything is going well. We started well, leaving aside Sunday, we're doing well and proving that we're strong and solid, I'm happy with how things are going."