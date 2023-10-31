Suara.com – Former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator Novel Baswedan urged Firli Bahuri to be arrested immediately.

He made this statement because there was still a possibility that the Corruption Eradication Commission chairman could hide evidence in the alleged criminal act of extortion against the former Minister of Agriculture, SYL.

“Yes, I’m very sure, because this is not the first time this has happened to him,” said Novel Baswedan on Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast.

Novel again reminded the police to immediately arrest Firli if the evidence collected was complete. In fact, the evidence and allegations collected are too much.

“I remind you that Firli Bahuri should be arrested immediately, if the evidence is complete, because the evidence is too much, the allegations are too many,” he said.

Furthermore, he expressed concern that there would be a gap for Firli to hide evidence, including his assets. According to him, with the current conditions the possibility of escape definitely exists.

“I’m worried like this, if you are suspected of frequently committing crimes, you will definitely have assets hidden. I’m worried that that will happen. With the current conditions, you could run away, so if you run away it will be difficult to find,” he said.

So, he said, by taking the risk of letting the case go on for so long there was actually an opportunity for Firli to escape. However, if his status is still a witness, of course he will not be able to be arrested.

“So, I think it’s a risk if you let it go and then there’s a chance of running away. If you’re already a suspect, well, if you’re a witness, you can’t be arrested,” he said.

Even so, he considered that with all the overwhelming evidence it was impossible for Firli not to end up being a suspect.

“But with evidence like this, there are no suspects,” he said.

Contributor: Come on Sarah