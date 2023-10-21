loading…

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak suggested that Shifa Hospital in Gaza be bombarded. Photo/REUTERS/Stringer

TEL AVIV – Former Prime Minister (PM) Israel Ehud Barak suggested that his country’s military bombard Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

This suggestion comes days after a devastating airstrike hit the Baptist al-Ahli Hospital killing nearly 500 Palestinians.

In an interview broadcast on the BBC on Thursday, Barak also said that Israel would not listen to voices calling for a ceasefire despite the death toll exceeding more than 4,200 people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

When asked by a BBC Newsnight reporter whether the Israeli military was inspecting their chosen targets after civilian apartment blocks, schools, houses of worship and hospitals were all hit by airstrikes, Barak said: “Hamas’ central command post…is in…the bunker below Shifa Hospital.”

“First of all, the fact is, everyone who knows the Middle East—every reporter who lives in Gaza or in Israel—knows that the Hamas command post in Gaza is subordinate to him,” he said.

When challenged on the claim, and told that no one other than the Israeli army knew the information and that an attack on Shifa Hospital could cause a large number of deaths, Barak doubled down on his statements.

“It’s deliberate, Hamas… doesn’t care about its own citizens. We face a tough and cunning rival but we are determined to destroy it and we will do it,” he said.

When asked further whether Israel would attack Shifa Hospital, Barak said: “I promise you, that we will never attack the hospital (when) it is full of patients, even knowing that it (Hamas command post) is deliberately under hospital.”

“I cannot promise you for certain that at some point we will not force patients out and move them to other installations where they can be treated safely and then destroy Hamas command posts,” he explained.

Israel had previously denied responsibility for the attack on Baptist al-Ahli Hospital despite bombing surrounding locations days earlier and warning hospital administrators that they needed to evacuate the facility.