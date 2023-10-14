loading…

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett became emotional when asked by journalists about the suffering of Palestinian babies in Gaza hospitals because Israel had cut off electricity. Photo/MEMO

TEL AVIV – Former Prime Minister (PM) Israel, Naftali Bennett, became emotional when asked by a journalist about the suffering of Palestinian babies in Gaza hospitals due to power outages by the Zionist regime.

“What about those in hospitals who are on life support and babies who are in incubators whose life support and incubators have to be turned off because Israel has cut off electricity to Gaza?” asked Sky News journalist, Kamali Melbourne, in an interview broadcast live, Friday (13/10/2023).

“Are you seriously going to keep asking me about Palestinian civilians? What’s wrong with you? Didn’t you see what happened? We are fighting the Nazis,” shouted the former Israeli PM.

The interview resulted in a heated confrontation between Bennett and the television journalist.

“This is my program, and I ask questions. You are raising your voice,” Kamali warned Bennett.

“Shame on you,” shouted Bennett, interrupting and accusing the journalist of “spinning the narrative” in favor of Palestinian interests.

“It’s not about shame. We tried to have a conversation regarding a very serious situation and you refused to address it” Kamali replied, while the former PM continued to rant by raising his voice.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and powerful military campaign against the Gaza Strip. It was in response to a surprising attack carried out by a Palestinian resistance group; Hamas, last week.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air.

According to Hamas, the operation was in retaliation for the Israeli invasion of the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increasing Israeli settler violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas’ actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s response extended to cutting off water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in a territory reeling under a crippling siege since 2007.

More than 2,700 people have been killed since the conflict broke out last Saturday, including more than 1,400 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis.

