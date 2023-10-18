Franco Bernabè Lucia Morselli

Bernabè leaves the scene from Ilva: his parable

He had to be the classic president of weight, a charismatic figure ready to take on the greatest burden. He has transformed into a modern Sisyphus, torn to shreds (forgive the kissed rhyme) by Lucia Morselli. Franco Bernabèwho has now entered the large group of those who boast many “alreadys” in their CV – former chief economist of Fiat, former CEO of Telecom, former CEO of Eni and so onor – he is ready to resign from the presidency of Acciaierie d’Italia, the giant known to most as ex-Ilva. In fact, Bernabè had to admit that the company does not have 100 million to use as a guarantee to purchase the gas. And inflation is fine, fine yet another Middle Eastern crisis, but the conditions facing Europe’s largest steel mill cry out for revenge.



Yet the man who said he was against it to Roberto Colaninno’s rise in Telecom (it was 1998), predicting tragedies that promptly occurred but without being able to defend the largest innovative center of the last remnant of the twentieth century; the manager who had assisted, as CEO, the listing of Eni on the market after the famous decision to sell the state’s assets in the Yacht Britannia (with Mario Draghi) in 1992; the manager who returned to Telecom just to be able to tell everyone “I told you so…”; well, after all this, Bernabè decided to take on a great challenge and arrive in Taranto. He is a great manager with a long past in companies “top” said he was more of a man from the study center than from the command deck. And this is not to diminish his figure, but to say that he was an economist capable of observing processes, not a transformer, a necessary characteristic for a self-respecting CEO.

Convinced of being able to restore the sacred fire to a company stripped of the Riva family, but forgetful of the ancillary role of the public with respect to ArcelorMittal, he agreed to be appointed president in 2021, at the time of the Draghi government. He quickly realizes that the task is daunting. He tries to resist by stamping his feet but Morselli does the good and the bad weather. He leaks that he is close to resigning, but then in the TV lounges he smooths the executive’s hair to stay at the helm a little longer. He explains that the company is exhausted, hoping to move someone’s heart. A Prince Charming, or rather carbon-coloredand, that he arrives and saves the ex-Ilva who is desperately trying to reinvent his future. One month ago Bernabè celebrated his birthday 75 years old. Three quarters of a century lived on the crest of a wave. Maybe it’s time to get off before the ride stops for good.

