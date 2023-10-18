loading…

Prince Turki Al-Faisal considers there are no heroes in the Hamas-Israel conflict. Photo/Reuters

RIYADH – Former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal criticized Hamas and Israel for targeting civilians, but said Palestinians have the right to resist occupation.

He also criticized Western politicians for ‘shedding tears’ when Israelis were killed, but ‘refusing to express sorrow’ when Palestinian lives fell victim to the Zionist State’s atrocities.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal condemned Hamas’s “targeting of civilian targets of any age or gender, as alleged,” and said such actions went against Islamic injunctions about harming civilians and desecrating places of worship.

“But I also condemn Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza and attempts to force them into Sinai,” he said as reported by Arab News.

“There are no heroes in this conflict. Just victims,” Prince Turki said at a meeting at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University in Houston on Tuesday.

Prince Turki, who has served as the Kingdom’s top diplomat in the United States and Britain, said: “All militarily occupied populations have the right to resist their occupation – even militarily.”

But Prince Turki saw a different approach would be more beneficial for Palestinians.

“I prefer another option: civil uprising and disobedience. This brought down the British Empire in India and the Soviet Empire in Eastern Europe.”

Ten days ago, Hamas agents crossed the Gaza border into Israeli settlements and killed more than a thousand Israelis including soldiers and civilians.