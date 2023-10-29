Suara.com – Former spokesperson for the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), Munarman will reportedly be released from Salemba Prison, Central Jakarta, on Monday (30/10/2023). This was confirmed by his lawyer, Aziz Yanuar.

“God willing, Monday, 14 rabbiul end of 1445 H/ 30 October 2023. At the Salemba Jakarta Prison, we will welcome H Munarman’s freedom,” said Aziz to Suara.comSunday (29/10/2023).

Aziz claims that his client was declared free from his period of detention.

“Pure freedom from criminalization through terrorism law enforcement instruments,” he said.

For your information, Munarman was sentenced to 3 years in prison after being involved in a terrorism case. Munarman was considered cooperative and participated in all coaching activities in prison.

In fact, Munarman previously pledged allegiance to the Republic of Indonesia on Tuesday 8 August 2023.

At that time, Munarman stated that the process of training terrorist prisoners or the deradicalization program at Salemba Prison did not merely make prisoners as objects of guidance, but also as subjects. So that prisoners feel included in the coaching activities themselves.