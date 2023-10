During the final of the Regional Song Contest on Saturday evening, November 4, 2023, the presentation will be in the hands of Stefania Liberakakis, Riks Ozinga and Bernadette Keizer. As a Greek-Dutch singer, Stefania had the honor of representing Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam in 2021. Riks is a presenter and court reporter for host broadcaster RTV Utrecht and Bernadette Keizer is a social media reporter at RTV Utrecht.