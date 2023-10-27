On the night between Thursday and Friday, former Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang died of a heart attack at the age of 68. Considered a pragmatic and moderate leader, Li was long a top-level politician in China. He had recently retired from active political life after fifteen years as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and within the body he was the only one who did not belong to the “loyalist” group of people close to the president Chinese Xi Jinping: for this reason he had been increasingly isolated in recent years. Li was born in 1955 and served as Chinese Prime Minister for two terms, between 2013 and March 2023, when he was then replaced by Li Qiang, Xi Jinping’s right-hand man.