loading…

Former Chinese Prime Minister (PM) Li Keqiang died in the early hours of Friday (27/10/2023) after suffering a heart attack. Photo/via Anadolu Agency

BEIJING – Former Prime Minister (PM) China Li Keqiang died in the early hours of Friday (27/10/2023) after suffering a heart attack. He died at the age of 68.

A reform-minded bureaucrat, Li was once touted as China’s future leader, but was defeated by President Xi Jinping, who served as prime minister for 10 years.

Xinhua news agency reported Li suddenly suffered a heart attack on Thursday and died early Friday morning in Shanghai, where he had been resting.

During his time as prime minister, Li developed an image as a more modern official compared to his more rigid colleagues.

A career bureaucrat fluent in English, he has voiced support for economic reform during his tenure.

He showed liberal tendencies in his youth, but remained toeing the Chinese Communist Party line for decades.

His reputation was damaged by his handling of the HIV/AIDS epidemic stemming from a tainted blood donation program when he was party chairman in Henan province.

Local authorities responded with a crackdown on activists and the media rather than assigning responsibility to the officials involved, and at the national level a series of health scandals also occurred under his watch.

Li, the son of a minor Chinese Communist Party official in eastern China’s impoverished Anhui province, was sent to the countryside to work as a manual laborer during China’s tumultuous Cultural Revolution.