Suara.com – The outbreak of war between Palestine and Israel after the launch of a rocket from the Hamas militant group from the Gaza Strip caused world tensions to increase.

Mia Khalifa also caused controversy supporting Hamas attacks. As a consequence, this woman who was born in Beirut, Lebanon was kicked out of content-based media for adults.

The Hamas attack that bombarded Israel made the Star of David country ask China to condemn the action, but the bamboo curtain country instead agreed to the attack carried out by the Gaza-based militant group.

These two news themes illustrate the polarization of support regarding the war in the Middle East. Suara.com summarizes the news regarding the Palestine-Israel war, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Also read: Testimony of an Israeli woman when Hamas infiltrated her home; Claims to be Muslim, asks for a banana and leaves

1. Former Adult Film Artist Mia Khalifa Kicked from Playboy Magazine, After Supporting Hamas Attacks on Israel

Mia Khalifa. (Instagram screenshot)

Playboy magazine announced it has terminated its contract with former porn star Mia Khalifa. The termination was carried out following Mia Khalifa’s controversial statement which was said to support attacks by the Hamas militant group in Israeli territory.

Previously, the former adult film star wrote several tweets on social media when the militant group Hamas carried out attacks on Israel.

Read more

2. Horrified! Israel Threatens to Bomb Every Aid Convoy to the Gaza Strip

Also Read: Ayman Younis Profile: Hamas Leader Killed by Israeli Missile, Often Attacked Using Suicide Bomb

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense missile system in Gaza City, Palestine, Saturday (7/10/2023). (Mohammed ABED / AFP)

Israel has been really angry after receiving unexpected attacks from the Palestinian struggle group, Hamas, since Saturday (7/10/2023). So annoyed, the Jewish state threatened to bomb any convoy trying to send aid to the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday (10/10/2023), Israel threatened Egypt that it would bomb every convoy carrying aid to the Gaza Strip, amidst a series of air attacks launched by Israel on the Palestinian territory.

Read more

3. Israel asks China to condemn Hamas, Beijing’s response is instead to support independent Palestine

Members of a Palestinian family sit at the site of their destroyed home, on a winter day in the southern Gaza Strip. (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/wsj/cfo (REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded to a request from Israel to also condemn Hamas for carrying out attacks on a number of points.

In a related statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that all parties should stop violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict and support the establishment of an independent Palestinian State.

Read more

4. Profile of Ayman Younis: Hamas Leader Killed by Israeli Missile, Often Attacked Using Suicide Bomb

Plumes of smoke rise above buildings hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, Palestine, Saturday (7/10/2023). (MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

The leader of the Palestinian militant Hamas, Ayman Younis, was reportedly killed after being hit by an Israeli airstrike. His body was found dead under the rubble of his house on Sunday (8/10/2023). His death has also been confirmed by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

So far, Ayman Younis is known to have played a major role in Hamas’ attacks on Israel. These include suicide bombings, rocket attacks and guerilla warfare.

Read more

5. Testimony of an Israeli woman when Hamas infiltrated her home; Claims to be Muslim, asks for a banana and leaves

Testimony of an Israeli citizen when his house was visited by Hamas militants. (Middle East Eyes screenshot)

The sudden attack carried out by the Hamas militant group in Israeli territory has left civilians fearful.

However, an Israeli citizen with the status of a mother of two revealed a shocking experience when Hamas militants visited her house.

Read more