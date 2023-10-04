Forgive Me Father 2sequel to the first chapter published in 2020 developed by Byte Barrel and published by Fulqrum Publishing, will arrive on PC on October 19, 2023. Furthermore, the continuation will pick up where the previous iteration of this new franchise left off, which mixes the dynamism of Quake II with the dark context of Lovecraft and his bibliography.

Players will embark on a crazy world dominated by the tentacles of Chtullu and his beasts, in a brutal fight with firearms and blunt weapons of all kinds. The work will also include a gruesome and brutal story, as well as bloody.

