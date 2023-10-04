loading…

Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom. Photo/REUTERS

KIEV – Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom forgot his passport and could not enter Ukraine to attend the EU Council summit in Kiev.

The incident was reported by the Austrian newspaper Die Presse on Monday (2/10/2023). Several European ministers skipped the meeting, as the bloc offered “solidarity” but no new military aid to Ukraine.

“Without his passport, Billstrom was prevented from crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border on Monday for a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Kiev later that day,” Die Presse reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Billstrom missed the eight-hour train ride to Ukraine’s capital for a largely symbolic meeting.

Although the summit was historic as it marked the first time the Council of the European Union met outside the borders of the European Union, it provided little concrete assistance for Ukraine.

In a statement after the meeting, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced member states would seek to agree a 5 billion euro ($5.2 billion) arms package for Ukraine next year, and would contribute 50 billion euros in economic aid, in case of internal disputes. within the block can be resolved.

Meanwhile, the summit “sends a strong message of solidarity and support to Ukraine,” according to Borrell.

Billstrom wasn’t the only secretary of state to skip the meeting.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau sent his deputy, Wojciech Gerwel, in his place, and told Polish media that the ongoing dispute between Warsaw and Kiev over grain imports had “shaken” trust between the former close partners.