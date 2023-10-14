In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

If you have a 4K TV that, despite looking perfect, has slowness or storage problems, you may think it’s time to buy a new one, but why would it be that way? In the end the panel works well and so does the sound.

In that case, the best option is to do without your software, which is the real problem. There are several ways to do it, mainly an Android TV Box or an Amazon Firestick, for example, but there is another, much more affordable way to do it: it is from Xiaomi and costs only 35.99 euros.

For that price, it far exceeds what the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K currently costs (69,99€) o el Chromecast 4K (69,99€).

This device will allow you to play content on your television without depending on your mobile phone. In addition, it has the virtual assistant Google Assistant integrated and has Chromecast.

It is sold by AliExpress but the shipping is express, in just five days according to the store.and in recent times this Asian store has significantly improved delivery times to catch up with the competition.

You can also buy it on Amazon, although its price is somewhat higher, 46 euros. Even so, it surpasses the competition in quality-price very clearly, especially now that there are no Prime Day or Black Friday offers, which is when they usually drop to the lowest prices recorded.

Not only is it a device that is compatible with the resolution of your television, but it also has support for Dolby Atmos in sound and Dolby Vision in image, so perhaps it will be a significant improvement when watching movies and series .

What is clear is that it will mean an improvement in the performance of your TV if the operating system is already causing problems, and it will be noticeable, since Android TV is an exceptionally fluid OS.

The good thing about having Android on your television is that you will also have access to Google Play and all the applications that are in this store, which are not few, and if you can’t find one you have the option of going to the browser, downloading it in APK format and running it .

