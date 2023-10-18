While Volkswagen is busy developing a (new generation) EV under 25,000 euros and the Chinese brands are still looking to the next step in that budget class, Stellantis is stealing a lot of attention. Not only with the ë-C3, which costs just 23,300 euros, which was launched yesterday, but with a promised flood of EVs under 25,000 euros. 7 pieces in total!

From Panda to Crossland

Stellantis has put the Fiat, Opel and Citroën brands to work for this purpose. They had to design a lot of cars that will be on the Smart Car platform. Citroën’s ë-C3 was the starting signal, and an ë-C3 Aircross will soon be added. At Opel we know that a new (electric) Crossland is in the pipeline, just as Fiat is working on an affordable electric Panda.

That of course leaves room for a lot of other models, although Stellantis obviously has a lot of car brands in its portfolio. Which models are involved will become clear in the coming months/years. What is clear is the fact that the affordable electric car is here, and strangely enough, it did not initially come from China.