Because not everything in life is House of the Dead and BloodRayne. Discover the hidden gems that will make you believe in video game adaptations

Let’s be honest, when someone says “movie based on a video game,” a few movie disasters come to mind. But beyond the BloodRaynes and House of the Dead of this world, there are works that might make you reconsider your cynicism. Let’s delve into this universe that oscillates between the epic and the catastrophic, to discover the adaptations that break the mold.

It’s time for video game legends to come to life, and no, I’m not talking about spending a fortune on skins for your character in Fortnite. I’m going to take you on a tour of the movies and series that, against all odds, did justice to their pixelated roots..

Mirai Ninja: The origin of everything is in Japan, obviously

Did you know that the first movie based on a video game dates back to 1988 and is titled Mirai Ninja? Keita Amemiya, who was making his directorial debut, distilled his visual talent into a low-budget film that seems straight out of a geek’s wildest dreams. Its fascinating amalgam of feudal Japanese architecture and unbridled science fiction shows us that a good adaptation doesn’t have to have a stratospheric budget. Here the samurai cut the air with laser lights and anything is possible.

Street Fighter II: It’s not just a movie, it’s a generational symbol

Our next stop takes us to the realm of anime with Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie. This ’90s classic, with a much darker and more violent tone than any subsequent live-action version, offers us a bloody ode to manhood. Although it may sound cliché, the film surprises with spectacular fight scenes and a subtext in the relationships between the characters that makes it a little deeper than you would expect.

Doom: Where Stars Are Born

Long before Karl Urban and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were names everyone knows, they made Doom. And although the original game was essentially a pixelated version of ‘Aliens’, the film manages to add its own spark to the action genre. Doom It moves away from the most fanciful interpretations and drags us into a terrain closer to horror, without losing that pulp touch that hooks us to the screen.

Castlevania: From the console to the streaming platform

It took almost three decades for Castlevania will find its way to a worthy adaptation. Netflix made it possible, and boy did they do it well. The animated series has elevated what was originally a jumble of horror clichés into a coherent and addictive narrative. And on top of that, with a vocal casting that is to take your hat off.

Tomb Raider: A new beginning for Lara Croft

And on the subject of the big stars, Tomb Raider takes the cake. Alicia Vikander brings a necessary humanity to a character that could have easily been a caricature. And although the plot may seem like something out of any adventure movie, it manages to capture the essence of the original game, all while offering us moments of genuine drama.

Mortal Kombat: Epic showdowns that transcend the ages

We end our journey with a saga that has been lucky enough to receive not one, but two decent adaptations. Although both Mortal Kombat films have their peculiarities, both manage to maintain the spirit of the saga, whether with a more casual tone or a bloodier and more brutal one.

Arcane and The Last of Us: the new kids on the block

We can’t stop talking about the most recent adaptations that are breaking new ground. Arcane, based on the League of Legends universe, gives us incredible animation and an engaging story. And then there’s The Last of Us, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Although it has not yet been released, expectations are through the roof. The quality of the original games makes us dream of something big.