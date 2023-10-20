Google Chrome has recently released an update for its iOS and Android versions – it already existed for the desktop version – which brings with it a series of improvements that will surely delight many, aimed at improving the browsing experience.

One of the most important functions is ability to detect and correct typos when typing any word or phrase in the address bar. This is especially useful for users with dyslexia or those who are just starting to use the Internet.

When a user enters a URL with a typo, Chrome suggests corrections based on the user’s browsing history. Additionally, it also offers recommendations for popular websites, even if the user has not visited them previously.

For example, if a user wants to visit the “Wikipedia” website, but makes a typo when typing “Wikipdia” in their browser’s address bar, it is quite likely that the first search result will not be the one you want. This, as mentioned before, It has already been changed for the desktop version, but now it is released in Chrome for iOS and Android.

One of the great benefits of correcting typos in Chrome is avoiding ‘phishing’

However, despite these great advantages, one of the greatest benefits is somewhat hidden. The most important thing about URL typo detector is that can prevent users from accessing malicious links if they make a small spelling mistake.

As you already know, many cybercriminals use domain names very similar to the original with the idea that you access them and end up falling into some type of scam. For example, if instead of searching for “Computer Hoy” in the Chrome search bar you put “Compter Hoy”, it is possible that this website exists and has a similar interface with some type of hidden phishing.