Something is also moving in Italy: the other countries in Europe are further ahead, but the path followed by our managers seems to be the right one

Of course, we are not yet at the level, or we do not have the courage, of Ajax, which employed over fifty percent of Under 21 players. We also still have to learn from championships, such as the Premier League, in which if an eighteen year old is of value he doesn’t wait a minute to put it on the field. But something, and it is an important signal, is also moving in Italy. It may be the foresight of some managers, it may be the need to make ends meet, it may be a new – and laudable – desire for planning, but our championship is also adapting to a virtuous trend.