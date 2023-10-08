Suara.com – A survey of prospective Indonesian presidential candidates according to the Australian institution, Utting Research, placed Ganjar Pranowo as the winner, one percent ahead of Prabowo Subianto with 33 percent. Meanwhile, Anies Baswedan is in third place.

Meanwhile, in the Indonesian Political Indicators survey, Anies-Cak Imin is in third place with an electability rate of 17.8 percent, while Prabowo Subianto is in first place with 33.5 percent, followed by Ganjar Pranowo with 32.8 percent.

Prospective vice presidential candidate Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin responded positively to the survey results which placed him and Anies Baswedan at the bottom of the list.

“We consider it input. The survey results, whatever the results, we use as input to work hard,” said Cak Imin, while attending the Healthy Walk with AMIN activity in Malang City, East Java, Sunday (8/10/2023). Cak Imin said that all the results of surveys conducted by a number of institutions would be used as input for future improvements.

He also responded to NasDem Party cadre Syahrul Yasin Limpo who was involved in an alleged corruption case when he served as Minister of Agriculture and affected the electability of Anies-Cak Imin. He emphasized several important things that needed public attention.

“First, this is a personal matter, not a group. Apart from that, don’t treat it uniformly because this is an individual matter,” he said, quoted from Antara.

According to him, in the alleged corruption case involving the former Minister of Agriculture and currently being investigated by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), it is important to ensure that the legal process takes place objectively without taking sides.

“We are committed to ensuring that the law is enforced as objectively as possible, without discrimination,” he said.

Referring to the schedule set by the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU), registration of presidential and vice presidential candidates is scheduled to start from 19 October to 25 November 2023.

As regulated in Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning General Elections (Election Law), presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs are proposed by political parties or combinations of political parties participating in the election that meet the requirements for obtaining seats of at least 20 percent of the number of DPR seats or obtaining 25 seats. percent of valid votes nationally in the previous DPR member elections.