Suara.com – RMA Indonesia as the Ford Brand Holder Agent (APM) in Indonesia, announced its strategic collaboration with PT Trijaya Auto Mandiri, one of the business entities that is growing rapidly in the Indonesian automotive industry.

This collaboration is the first step in preparations for both parties to establish the newest official Ford dealer in the Jakarta area, which is planned to officially open at the end of November 2023.

RMA Indonesia’s partnership with PT Trijaya Auto Mandiri was formalized through the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) agreement carried out on October 17 2023, represented directly by Jari Kohonen as Country Manager and Director of RMA Indonesia, Dr. Beteng Santoso as Sales and Marketing Director of RMA Indonesia, Anwar Sariajani as Main Director of PT Trijaya Auto Mandiri, and David Arianto as Operations Director of PT Trijaya Auto Mandiri.

“We are very happy to be able to establish a partnership with PT Trijaya Auto Mandiri. This latest collaboration is a further step in our efforts to expand the reach of the official Ford dealer network to the public. RMA Indonesia and Ford are committed to continuing to encourage the growth of the automotive industry in Indonesia. “We want to consistently increase customer satisfaction through the superior services and products that we will present,” said Jari Kohonen, Country Manager and Director of RMA Indonesia, written on Friday (20/10/2023).

Also Read: Ford Car Service Promo at the Moment of Indonesian Independence

Adopting the 3S concept (Sales, Service and Spare Parts), Jari said that the official Ford dealer from PT Trijaya Auto Mandiri would be located in the West Java area. The hope is that the addition of this official dealer will increase accessibility for loyal Ford users in Indonesia, especially those who live in the Jakarta metropolitan area.

“We are enthusiastic about this collaboration opportunity. With the extraordinary support and experience of RMA Indonesia, we believe we can provide the best service to Ford customers in Jakarta. “We hope that the presence of this official Ford dealer can add to an unmatched driving experience for Ford car lovers,” said David Arianto, Operations Director of PT Trijaya Auto Mandiri.

To date, RMA Indonesia and Ford have an official dealer network of 28 outlets spread across 22 cities in Indonesia. The majority of these official dealers still carry the 2S (Sales and Service) concept for their loyal customers, while official Ford dealers with the 3S concept are currently present in Mampang (Jakarta), Banjarmasin, Medan, Bandung, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Samarinda and Balikpapan .