Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning are not going well.

When the fully electric F-150 Lightning appeared, The Blue Oval couldn’t believe its luck. The interest turned out to be enormous and the number of orders flew around Ford. The pick-up turned out to be a real success and that was of course good news for the American car brand. Apparently this was a temporary development.

Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning are not going well at the moment. You can conclude this from a memo from the large United Auto Workers (UAW) union in the United States. The memo, which was obtained by The Wall Street Journal, describes shifts at a Ford plant at risk due to disappointing sales. Ford may have to scale back production to prevent dealers from ending up with large inventories.

Ford’s quarterly figures already revealed that the number of deliveries of the Lightning fell by 45 percent in the period from July to September. Nevertheless, Ford still communicated that the number of EV sales had increased by 14 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

The car union in the United States is concerned. If Ford does indeed cut back on its production shift, jobs are at stake. The Wall Street Journal inquired with Ford, but a spokesperson declined to comment on disappointing F-150 Lightning sales.

It was said that there will be changes to the shift in the short term. But that would have to do with disruptions from the supply chain and quality controls. There is no mention of the Lightning. From this week, there would be one shift less at the factory, affecting 700 jobs.

It has been squeaking and creaking within the American car industry for some time now. A month ago, a major strike began at American car factories under the watchful eye of the UAW. The strike applies to factories of Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis in the States. The strike is expected to cost Ford and GM alone about $500 million.

This article ‘Ford F-150 Lightning sales have fallen dramatically’ first appeared on Ruetir.