If you have a Nintendo Switch and are a Zelda fan, then you need to check out the PowerA – Ancient Archer Enhanced Wired Controller. It’s about a officially licensed Nintendo controller which has a design that does not go unnoticed as it has Link as the protagonist. By the way, it has more than 17,900 reviews and a score of 4.4 stars out of 5.

This controller for Nintendo Switch is perfect for playing in TV mode being larger and more comfortable than the Joy-Con. That being said, you now have 23% discount on Amazon, so it can be yours for only 25.24 euros (previously 32.99 euros). Of course, remember that it is a limited time offer, so if you are interested in getting it you better be quick.

The PowerA – Ancient Archer Enhanced Wired Controller has a very long USB cable, which allows you to play comfortably and without worrying about battery life. In addition, it has two programmable rear buttons to which you can assign a special function, giving you more customization and control options. The 3.5 millimeter jack connector to connect headphones could also not be missing.

At the design level it is a command that offers an ergonomic gripand that ideal for long gaming sessions. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it does not have the same functions as the Joy-Con, so do not expect motion sensors, HD vibration or NFC. Therefore, it is not suitable for certain games that are exclusive to be played with the original controller.

In conclusion, if you are looking for a very cheap controller and you don’t mind that it doesn’t have the same features as the Joy-Con, then the PowerA improved wired controller for Nintendo Switch – Ancient Archer will not disappoint you. What’s more, you only have to read the reviews to see that buyers are very satisfied with the purchase. So it goes without saying that it is an offer you can miss, especially if you are a Zelda fan. At the time of writing there are units available, but this can change at any time.

