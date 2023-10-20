Today you have on Amazon the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT for less than 70 euros. In the following lines we are going to tell you what characteristics it has and you can decide if it can fit you for any of the uses that we have mentioned before.

A very economical Xiaomi

In this Redmi 9AT you have a 6.53 inch screen, which this time is HD+ resolution. This screen with HD resolution offers a density of 269 dpi, brightness of 400 nits and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. It is TÜV Rheinaland certified, which reduces blue light emission and prevents visual fatigue.

It has the procesador MediaTek Helio G25, one with eight cores and a 12nm process, more than enough for the most basic tasks, which in turn is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM so that we can run all types of applications with complete fluidity. To install all our favorite apps and games, as well as to save our photos and videos, it has an internal storage capacity of 32 GB.

13 megapixel camera and Dual SIM

In the multimedia section, it must be said that it has a 13 megapixel main camera, f/2.2 aperture with autofocus and LED flash, while on the front it has a 5 megapixel sensor. This way you can take selfies and, thanks to intelligent facial analysis, create a more natural effect for you.

At the connectivity level, it is interesting to know that it has Dual Nano SIM card slot, so we can have two different phone numbers on the terminal itself. It also has WiFi y Bluetooth 5.0.

Regarding autonomy, this Xiaomi Remi 9AT mobile is equipped with a large capacity battery, specifically 5000 mAh, so it is capable of offering great autonomy. You won’t have to worry about having to carry it around all day, although the maximum duration will of course depend on the use we give it.

As we said, this mobile phone is in itself one of the cheapest that Xiaomi has for sale, with conditions that are more than enough for standard use, without great fanfare, but everything you need. Take advantage of the reduced price on Amazon that it has today and get it for only 69 euros.