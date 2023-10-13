One of the most debated issues of recent years, when it comes to video games, concerns the future of physical versions: will the day come when they will definitively give way to digital versions? Not according to Ubisoft.

Let’s read the statements together Chris Early, SVP di Ubisoft, Strategic Partnerships. & Business Development, who spoke about the matter to IGN:

“There is a market for collector’s editions. There’s the aspect of giving away physical items and giving people access to be able to easily purchase a game in a store and give it to their friends or family. Some people will always want to own the physical disk. I just don’t think it will go away. I think physical sales might decline over time? Sure, but will it ever disappear completely? I do not believe.”

The words of the insider leave no room for doubt: according to a prestigious representative of one of the most important software houses in the world, the physicist it will never cease to exist thanks above all to the collectors.

The collector’s editions of video games, the notes “collectors edition” continue to sell thanks above all to the interesting additions: maps, soundtracks, special posters or figurines are the order of the day and continue to attract millions of collectors.

Over the years Ubisoft has been able to create truly interesting and unconventional Collectors Editions: just think of the gigantic flamethrower present in the deluxe version of Far Cry 6.

The charm of product for collectors seems to be the first of the factors that keeps the physical video game market alive, but will it be enough in the future? We will only find out over time.