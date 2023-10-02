We certainly can’t deny that 2023 is the year par excellence of RPGs: with the release of Baldur’s Gate, Starfield and many other titles, we increasingly notice a true videogame homologation.

One of the kings of videogame RPGs is speaking to us about this movement that is progressively transforming variety into a uniqueness with a role-playing aftertaste: Todd Howardone of the most important members of Bethesda.

The legendary developer behind TES: Morrowind recently released the following statementsas reported by GamesRadar:

“I think the genre itself has blended into everything a little bit. I can’t imagine a game anymore that doesn’t have XP and leveling upwhatever the starting point.” “At this point we need to be very clear the characteristics of the “pure” role-playing game: I think it’s easy to get an idea about this if you play old school RPGs. I love the genre because it can be anything: it can have action, it can have any other type of game in it but still be turned into an RPG. Even a racing game can easily become a sort of RPG.” “We try to stay true to who we are in relation to what we want to see in a game. We also created a space shooter – is that an RPG? Yes and no.”

One of the sagas that most of all have felt this trend is certainly that of Assassin’s Creedespecially with the Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla chapters, although it seems that things are about to return to normal with the upcoming Mirage.