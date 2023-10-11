Doctor Saurabh Sethi said, in a video clip he posted on his TikTok account:

Scrolling through your phone while you’re on the toilet can actually have some serious health consequences. Firstly, this can lead to sitting for long periods on the toilet, which may cause pressure on some areas of the body. This can lead to many problems, such as hemorrhoids and anal fissures. The other problem is that this habit can be a breeding ground for bacteria. Studies have found that a smartphone is dirtier than a public toilet seat, so try to avoid using it on the toilet. If you have to, at least use a disinfectant wipe to clean your phone after you have finished.