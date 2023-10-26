loading…

Russia, for the first time, shot down two United States ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

MOSCOW – Military Russia said on Wednesday that its air defense forces had shot down two long-range ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine.

Russian state media called it the first shooting down of an advanced US long-range missile.

Quoting Reuters, Thursday (26/10/2023), the Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of the two missiles in one of its regular updates on the war in Ukraine, something Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

However, his party did not provide further details regarding the incident. Moscow’s statement could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from Kyiv or Washington.

Ukraine said last week that it had used a US-supplied ATACMS missile for the first time, causing severe damage to two airfields hosting Russian helicopters and other equipment.

“ATACMS is designed for deep strikes against second-echelon enemy forces,” reads a description of the missile on the US Army website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the United States was increasingly involved in the Ukraine conflict and made a mistake by giving Kyiv ATACMS missiles that he said would not change the battlefield situation and could be repelled.

