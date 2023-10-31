It seems normal to anyone to learn the meaning of a word and then apply it to other language contexts. The same thing happens, for example, with objects: once we recognize their shape, we can recognize that object even if it is made of other compounds and materials or has a different color. It is a well-known ingredient of our intelligence that experts call “compositional generalization“.

The question is whether machines could “think” in this way. As New York University points out, in the late 1980s two cognitive scientists named Jerry Fodor and Zenon Pylyshyn postulated that artificial neural networks are capable of making these connections, but since then success in this matter has been elusive. Or had been.

Researchers from that institution and the Pompeu Fabra University in Spain have been working in this area for some time and have developed a new technique that precisely targets this capacity. The study, published in Nature, reveals how tools like ChatGPT can make these compositional generalizations through the so-called “Meta-learning for compositionality” (MLC).

According to tests carried out by researchers, this technique is capable of not only matching, but even surpassing human capacity in this important cognitive function. The key to the MLC technique has not been training, but rather explicit practice of these abilities.

The MLC technique is a learning procedure for neural networks in which these systems are continually updated to improve their abilities in a series of stages or episodes.

Thus, in one episode the MLC system receives a new word and you are asked to apply it compositionally. For example, they give you the word “jump” and ask you to create new word combinations, such as “jump twice” or “jump right twice.” From there, another episode is generated with another new word, so that compositional skills increase.

In tests conducted by Brenden Lake (NYU) and Marco Baroni (ICREA), these two researchers conducted a series of tests with human participants receiving the same “episodes” that the MLC had received. They not only worked with the meaning of real words, but also with invented terms defined by the researchers.

In those tests MLC performed as well as human participants and sometimes he did even better. The performance of this system was also compared with that of ChatGPT and GPT-4, and both were surpassed by the system developed by these researchers. The discovery of this technique, explains Baroni, “can further improve the compositional capabilities of large language models (LLMs).”

