It is one of the strangest and most enigmatic creatures on Earth. We know almost nothing about them. But at last we can see with our own eyes how the hammerhead shark grows.

Our planet is full of fascinating and enigmatic creatures. One of the most amazing is the hammerhead shark. Its strange square head, with eyes one at each end, attracts the attention of both biologists and fans of marine creatures. But, How does a hammerhead shark get its hammer?

We know very little about these animals, even less about how they reproduce and develop. All six species of hammerhead sharks are threatened, so they cannot be hunted, even for study.

A team of biologists from the University of Florida has been studying the habits of the shovelhead shark (Sphyrna tiburo), one of the most abundant hammerhead shark species. It is called so because His head does not look like a hammer, but like a shovel.

This is how a hammerhead shark embryo grows

Unlike most fish, and even other sharks, this species does not lay eggs, but rather The female directly gives birth to her already developed young.

These scientists managed to get hold of two shovelhead shark embryos already partially developed, and have managed to complete their development in the laboratory. This has allowed us to see how a hammerhead shark develops its hammer. Or in this specific case, his shovel. You can see it in the opening video of the news.

As we see in the video, in the first phase the shape of the head is almost like that of a normal fish.

In a matter of two months, we see how The eyes move to the sides, and the front part of the face grows forward, flattening. Finally, the sides of the head are widened to obtain the complete shape.

The shovelhead shark is the smallest hammerhead shark. It measures between 60 centimeters and one meter, although some specimens measuring one and a half meters have been found.

It is not known with certainty why these sharks are shaped like a shovel or hammer, but it has been proven that Keeping your eyes in such opposite positions gives you excellent visibilityboth forward and backward, and more perfect depth perception than most animals.

For the first time we have been able to see a video of a hammerhead shark developing its hammer, and it’s pretty impressive. A miracle of nature that has left us speechless.