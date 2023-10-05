Whether you need a lot of concentration during your work days and any slight noise takes you out of that state or if you are one of those who cannot hear a single mosquito to sleep well, these innovative tapones Loop Quiet They are a great idea. They are becoming real bestsellers and you can buy them for only 19.95 euros. We tell you more about them.

Loop Quiet. Noise reduction earplugs

Buy the Loop Quiet at the best price

Although they are not on sale, they have an affordable price of 19.95 euros, which we think is very reasonable for what they offer. In addition, if we are Amazon Prime users or take advantage of the free one-month trial of the service when ordering, we will have fast and free shipping.

Sometimes, it’s the simplest ideas that get you right. With only two particularities, the Loop Quiet son Different from any other type of earplugs. On the one hand, its design, with a ring that makes it easy to remove our ears, since they are completely inserted inside them.

On the other hand, they use silicone tips like the ones we usually see on TWS headphones. In fact, each of them includes 4 pairs of these pads of sizes XS, S, M and L, so that we can find the best size for our ears.

Are able to avoid noise of up to 23 dB and for the rest, say that they can be purchased in six different colors and they come, also like the headphones, with a case to store them.

