Suara.com – Kiky Saputri just turned 30 on Sunday (22/10/2023). On her special day, the comic received a surprise from her husband, Muhammad Khairi.

Seen in an upload on Instagram, Kiky Saputri was given a birthday cake with the words ‘Happy Birthday My Wife’ written on it. Kiky was also showered with hugs and kisses from her beloved husband.

“22.10.2023. There are no celebrations this year. Just warm songs from those closest to you, as well as prayers from all those who remember,” wrote Kiky Saputri as a caption.

“Thank you, thank you. With or without celebration, I always feel celebrated,” he continued.

It didn’t stop there, Kiky Saputri was also given a birthday gift in the form of a luxury Rolex watch from Muhammad Khairi.

Together with the watch worth hundreds of millions, Kiky Saputri was given a love letter from her husband. The letter contains thanks and words of love from Muhammad Khairi.

Then a number of fellow artists also wished Kiky Saputri birthday wishes, such as Ayu Ting Ting, Rossa, Prilly Latuconsina, and others.

“Happy birthday darling,” commented Ayu Ting Ting.

“Happyyy bday Kikyyy,” came Rossa.

“Uhhh darling, happy birthday,” said Prilly Latuconsina.