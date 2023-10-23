On a weekend of unstable weather, encouraging news: wind, sun and water generated 96% of the electricity demand in Spain in the middle of Saturday. With nuclear performing well below its capacity, beating coal and gas with that numerical superiority could suggest that we have made our way in our commitment to a more sustainable energy future.

But the achievement, as is often the case when talking about the electricity market, is not without complexities. While renewables are an increasingly dominant source, their full integration into the electrical grid is some way off, and the need for backup energy sources such as coal and gas forces us to keep plants open.

An entire country running on renewables. On Saturday at 1:00 p.m., the demand for electrical energy in Spain was around 22,400 megawatt hours. At that time, Red Eléctrica registered a generation of 21,500 MWh from renewable sources: photovoltaic energy (12,000), wind energy (7,000), hydroelectric energy (1,800) and solar thermal energy (490), among others (250).

The moment coincided, to the greater joy of renewables, with two nuclear reactors out of service: Cofrentes (from Iberdrola) due to recharging and Ascó I (from Endesa) due to a breakdown, which reduced nuclear capacity by a third.

A more precise interpretation. One way to interpret this data is that 96% of the country’s electricity was generated on Saturday at noon by renewables, but the Spanish electricity market is a complex system that forces these types of statements to always be qualified.

In short, there is a dissonance between electricity that is sold in advance and that which is negotiated immediately to meet the changing, and very disparate, demand of the Spanish geography. Although coal and combined cycle plants are not in the daily market, called “spot”, they are still necessary to guarantee the frequency and stability of the electrical system, which is why they continue to operate and sell energy in the restricted market.

Red Electric

What are the spot market and the forward market. There are two types of purchase and sale of electrical energy. The spot market, managed by OMIE, is a short-term transaction system where producers and consumers agree on the price and quantity of electricity to be supplied in a daily or intraday time interval (generally for the next 24 hours). In contrast, the forward market refers to long-range contracts, which can span from weeks to years, and allow a fixed or variable price for electricity to be secured for a future period. Both mechanisms coexist to combine liquidity, flexibility and stability in the electrical system.

Coal and gas do not go out. In fact, gas, combined cycles and coal generated more than 2,200 mWh of energy on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with their corresponding CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. Added to the renewables, the mix far exceeded 22,400 mWh of demand, but Spain also exports to Portugal, Morocco and Andorra, which explains the difference.

Renewable sources can be unstable (the sun does not always shine, the wind does not always blow) and their production changes enormously in the varied Spanish geography. Other energy sources are needed to balance the system and, with nuclear experiencing some problems, coal and steam and gas combined cycles continue to operate 24 hours a day as backup to the electrical system.

The nuance does not affect the broad image of the news too much. Spain is one of the European leaders in the development and use of renewable energy, it has invested a lot of money in wind and solar technology and has become one of the main producers in Europe. What happened on Saturday is a boost to all that joint effort.

Imagen | Freepik

