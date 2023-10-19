Football Manager 2024the production developed by Sports Interactive and published by SEGA, is available early to anyone who purchased the digital version on PC. The Early Access version also contains information that is still being approved by the rightful rights owners and may contain data that, at this time, does not yet accurately reflect real-world data.

Some clubs and player-related assets may be missing during early access, arriving with the final version of the work. Single player careers started in the Early Access version of Football Manager 2024 can be transferred to the full version, available from Monday 6 November.

Previous article

Barotrauma: here is the new update