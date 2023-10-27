It looks like it will take at least another year before the Rood Zwart football club from Delden gets clarity about the future of the Scheetheuvel sports park. Will the football club have to leave in the long term, now that the Twickel Foundation has terminated the leasehold, or can Rood Zwart stay after all, because the housing plans that Twickel wanted do not seem feasible? The municipality of Hof van Twente and Twickel first want to discuss the future of the estate. Conversations that last a year. Rood Zwart feels hostage, because the uncertainty about the future of its own sports park continues.