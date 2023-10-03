Data and numbers are increasingly decisive in club choices. But there are illustrious examples, from the past and present, which demonstrate that a less analytical approach can still be successful

There is no doubt that football, for many, has become a science. A victory often ends up being explained through numbers: sometimes – can we say? – absolutely irrelevant. Coaches rely, in this case rightly, on data to check a player’s form. The staff is made up of experts in every sector: there are those who train the offensive depth, those who dedicate themselves to the defensive line, the free kick expert, perhaps the corners. Every match is often vivisected and every movement of a player is related to the attitude of the collective. There are no longer roles to fill but spaces to fill and times to accommodate. A laboratory, in short, which has also become the tool with which we often operate on the market. There are algorithms that direct choices on this or that reinforcement, based on a thousand parameters. It’s the new football, in step with what happens in life.