The FONACOT Institute put into operation the Support Credit for Victimsso that workers in areas affected either by Emergency Declarations and/or Natural Disasters, have quick access to this credit.

This resource will be granted in cash and will allow the recovery of durable consumer goods and other services in the face of these events.

Features and benefits:

It is a line of credit that applies preferably for the acquisition of goods that contribute to recover your assets, such as: appliances, appliances, construction materials and furniture.

Preferential interest rates in terms of 12, 18 and 24 months. No opening fee Grace period of 120 days for the first discount. Means of disposal: deposit in the worker’s own account Payment of the credit via payroll Credit Insurance for loss of employment, death, disability or total and permanent disability (1) (1) Applies only for disability or disability equal to or greater than 75%

Program validity:

Emergency Declaration: From the moment the Emergency Declaration issued by the Ministry of the Interior is activated, published through a bulletin on its website and until notice of the end of said declaration is given, through publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Declaration for Natural Disasters: From the moment the Declaration of Natural Disaster is activated, issued by the Official Gazette of the Federation and will persist for 3 months plus 15 business days.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions