THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – Extreme hot weather is currently hitting Indonesia, especially in Bandung.

The air temperature is increasing day by day, making Bandung residents feel extremely hot and which has a serious impact on water sources drying out.

Efforts to make it rain are being made by the relevant parties to make the rain appear and in some places in the district the people are doing istisqa prayers or praying for rain.

This continues to be pursued because residents can no longer stand the hot weather that is currently attacking and the drought that is occurring.

Also Read: Collaborating with Investors, State-Owned Land Can Bring Economic Value

However, it cannot be denied that in several areas in Bandung and its surroundings, it is now starting to rain with moderate to large intensity.

Quoted by bandung. Suara.com, these rain spots occurred in the Sukajadi, Pasteur, Padasuka, Cicaheum, Cihanjuang, Riung Bandung, Gegerkalong, Jalan Siliwangi, Cimindi and several other areas.

The rain did not last long and predominantly occurred in the afternoon towards evening, however, residents who had been rained on in their area said they were grateful and said thank God.

“Thank God,” wrote Beng***.

“Alhamdulillah the road is wet,” wrote Ery***.

Also read: Announced as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate, why isn’t Gibran present at Kertanegara?

“Heavy rain in Bandung,” wrote 13b***.