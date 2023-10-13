Tonight, the penultimate gala of The Voice’s Blind Auditions arrives on Antena 3. Pablo López and Antonio Orozco arrive here with 11 voices each and are only 3 artists away from closing their team.

Luis Fonsi, with nine talents, will have to get five more to finish, while Malú still has six places to complete its 14 teams. Of course, the coaches will use their best strategies to get the best talents of the night. Get ready because the fifth Blind Auditions gala of La Voz on Antena 3 begins!