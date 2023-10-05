Aniram al ne etatsila. Enlist in the Navy! Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 can now be reserved in GAME and Ojito stores, because you can’t miss all the exclusive content that the special edition brings.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 He calls you up next November 10th and you better be ready, soldier. Defectors are not allowed here, so it is best to make it clear that you will be able to reserve the game in GAME and GAME.es stores.

Only in GAME you can get the Special Edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, a version that includes a good number of extras ideal for any good fan of the legendary first-person shooter war saga. Take a look at everything that can be yours:

Physical game CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III (choose between PS5, PS4 and XBOX). Exclusive STEELBOOK GAME gift. Special lithography. Exclusive patch. Exclusive sticker set.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 awaits you at GAME

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It is the conclusion to the reboot in the form of a trilogy that started in 2019. On this occasion, Activision wants to pay tribute to one of the most beloved installments by fans: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

Thus, multiplayer will offer all 16 launch maps of this acclaimed and remembered game. In addition, you can also enjoy the campaign with Price and other familiar faces and in an open world zombie mode.

So now you know, don’t hesitate to pre-order Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in GAME and GAME.es stores to get the exclusive special edition and all its extras. The war has begun! On sale November 10.

Hobby Consoles for GAME