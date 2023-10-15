The Rossoneri beat Brindisi 2-0 and take the lead for at least one night. Important victories for Triestina and Pergolettese

Here is what happened on Saturday of Serie C, dedicated to groups A and C. On the eighth day – we remember – the matches of Atalanta U23 (group A), Olbia and Juventus Next Gen (group B) were postponed because the clubs have players called up with the national teams. The rest of the program between tomorrow and Monday.

Girone a

Half slowdowns for Padova and Mantua in the lead, Triestina taking advantage of this by shortening the distance from the top (as Vicenza could also do, if they were to overcome Renate al Menti tomorrow). Pro Sesto-Padova ends 1-1 and Torrente’s team still remains in command with 18 points, but with the regret of having failed to make an attack: Bortolussi finds the goal and makes amends for the missed penalty in the 10th minute (save by Botti ), but in the 80th minute substitute Sereni scored a deserved equalizer with a great left-footed shot. In the 0-0 draw of Pro Patria-Mantova – a challenge already seen in the cup, with the passage of the Pro round – the emotions are even less: the visitors’ goal trembles in the 20th minute on the crossbar hit by Maggioni, but the goalkeeper Festa remains unbeaten for the fifth time in eight days. As mentioned, Triestina smiles with a stunning finish in Fontanafredda (still forced into exile due to the work in progress at the Rocco): goals in full injury time by Adorante – winning substitution by Tesser – and Fofana (Eurogol from 25 meters) overturn the Lumezzane, who had taken the lead midway through the second half with Regazzetti. Full result also for Pergolettese, against Trento (2-0): two defenders like Piccinini and Tonoli scored on two corner kicks, resulting in the third defeat for Tedino’s team in the last four matches.

group c

At the top, at least for one night (waiting for tomorrow’s challenges), there is also Foggia. Driven by Zaccheria’s over 5,000 players, Cudini’s team beat Brindisi with a one-way 2-0, which was already closed in the first half hour: first goal in the league for the returning captain Garattoni, Schenetti’s second goal in the half hour to put the stamp on the seventh consecutive useful result. Cerignola is also celebrating in the province, the only unbeaten team in the group together with Juve Stabia: a clear 3-0 against Monterosi (who plays in Teramo), with the signatures of Tascone, Leonetti and D’Andrea and a penalty saved by Krapikas Costantino at 2-0.

