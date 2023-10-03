Announced during the PlayStation Showcase 2023FOAMSTARS immediately presented itself as a new live service project developed by Square Enix which aims to capture that segment of the public interested in new multiplayer experiences on PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4, borrowing some foundations and basic concepts from one of the Nintendo series which in recent years has gone through a period of rapid growth and which we will absolutely not mention today, to the point that since its announcement some gossips have downgraded the entire simple “carbon copy” production of the most famous product available on Nintendo Switch. So what better way to clear up this cloud of mistrust with a good test foam, carried out during the Open Beta Party held last weekend. How did it go? Does FOAMSTARS have what it takes to stand out in the fight between TPS Online and above all differentiate itself from those cute inked squids? Let’s find out.

FOAMSTARS: the most bubbly party in the world!

Before jumping into the fray it is necessary to learn the basics of the gameplay, through an initial tutorial that starts once you leave the start screen. After familiarizing yourself with the classic controls dedicated to movement and camera, the player is introduced to the main mechanics of Soa, the pink-haired idol protagonist of the first trailer and main postergirl of FOAMSTARS. By holding a set of guns filled with soap it is possible to fill the entire arena with foam, creating trails and foam mountains to move with a surfboard obtaining a notable boost in speed by pressing the left trigger. Using the back buttons Soa is able to unleash his peculiar special abilities, which in his case involve the launch of a grenade with a short range but useful for creating small hills, and an upward thrust complete with a usable bubble barricade as an “escape route” from a heated clash. And to make sure we really don’t miss anything, the bubble monster that flanks each character can unleash a final ability capable of turning the situation around in a flash, like a transformation into a ball capable of overwhelming anything.

The basic idea of ​​FOAMSTARS is therefore to present itself as a new exponent of the hero shooter genre, differentiating itself from the competition with a varied roster of characters that exudes personality from every pore of their designs. In addition to Soa we have individuals with superior speed such as Agito and his shark Kirimaru, the scientist Tonix equipped with a soda-fueled rifle, the exuberant hero Jet Justice with a very “My Hero Academiano” design and even the barista of the flavored coffee of “daddy issues” nicknamed “El Baristador”. In short, in this situation FOAMSTARS immediately lays foundations with considerable potential. The great variety of characters and play styles should allow players to enter the fray by taking on different roles that go beyond the simple offensive strategy. For example, a Justice Jet will be able to shine better as a defensive tank, whereas an El Baristador or Mel T will use their abilities to create the space necessary to move within the arena. All this should create a game formula suitable for evenings with friends or in any case contexts in which – perhaps even in a more competitive light – cooperation and communication between teammates is necessary. But we’ll talk about this again in a few lines and in a more specific way once the game is released.

“Chilling out with the crew in the poolyard”

In terms of game modes, the Open Beta Party allowed us to try two types of online games. The first, nicknamed “Smash the Stars”, can be understood as the main gameplay option of FOAMSTARS. This is a variation of the normal team deathmatch, in which two teams of four players battle inside the bubble arena. The target? Chill(ed.) enough opponents to reveal the “star player”. Once you have identified the latter, it will be enough to eliminate it in turn to obtain victory, filling it with soap just enough to transform it into a ball of foam ready to be thrown away by a collision with the surfboard. An interesting gameplay loop that emphasizes the central role of cooperation and synergy between players, both in terms of coordination in the offensive and defensive phases with regards to rescuing allies in difficulty.

Once we reached a particular level of our player profile (customizable within the game hub via the El Baristador café), it was possible to enter the “Happy Bath Survival” matchmaking. In this second and final mode available during the Open Beta Party, both teams are divided into pairs and thrown into two different parts of the arena. In the lower part, players will battle following the same dynamics as “Smash the Stars”; on the contrary, on the upper sides of the arena the two remaining pairs will provide support by covering the battlefield with foam, thus trying to provide the allies with an “environmental advantage”. However, if on the one hand the dynamics of the firefights remain fun, on the other the players positioned “in the pigeon loft” cannot interact with each other – whether by killing or simply managing a layer of foam to obtain the boost in movement maneuvers, resulting as monotonous as woody pad in hand.

These doubts are more insidious than dandruff

Beyond a presentation that is all in all beautiful to see and hear, with settings full of neon lights, fireworks and a Casino aesthetic that Square will never be able to go wrong after giving birth to the Gold Saucer in 1997, especially if accompanied by an energetic and catchy soundtrack like that of the tracks proposed so far. From that point of view we can only expect an improvement until release day. The real doubts about FOAMSTARS come when you take everything else into consideration. Net of a netcode which in this Open Beta Party did not prove to be particularly stable – not so much due to the fact that it is in any case a test version of the title in a clear running-in phase, but due to the impossibility of even just starting a game for a period of time that even exceeds a quarter of an hour – most of the games played were permeated by confusion and lack of control over what it is possible to see, also due to the enormous quantity of foam that is created in a once you reach the more advanced stages of the game.

Between spectacular moves, scattered particles and graphical interface components spread all over the screen, some kind of radar or any other option to have a complete overview of what is happening around the player would be the ideal solution to please everyone: both the developers with their vision for the product, as well as those users who would like to bring the game to a more competitive level. Mention of “disgrace” for the controls via the DualSense’s motion sensor, which not only are never mentioned by the game tutorial except during one of the many loading screens, but also because once enabled they are still uncomfortable and wooden to use , leading to situations in which a slight shift on the wrong axis causes the camera – and allow me the culture quote – to “go off the hook” and veer towards strange angles, distracting the player’s focus from the action that matters.

PIATTAFORME: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

DEVELOPER: Square Enix

PUBLISHER: Square Enix

RELEASE DATE: TBA

Despite the distrust shown by many and even by myself after its initial announcement in May, during this initial test FOAMSTARS revealed itself to be a title with its own soul or at least a hint of it. The dazzling aesthetics and the techno-jazz music are the most captivating parts of a production that will try in every way to build its own audience within a mix of genres (TPS and Hero Shooter) already quite saturated with contenders. And despite a convincing gameplay base but with still some corners to be smoothed out, the real obstacle during the ride towards the top of the soapy heroes lies in Square Enix itself. As already said at the end of the PlayStation Showcase, this is the fourth live service title launched on the console platform by the company and the possibility of reliving the same static nature and disregard for user feedback is very high. Then who knows, maybe this will really be the right time.