You will soon be able to buy the official Five Nights at Freddy’s pizza thanks to this special FNAF movie campaign.

Update: Five Nights at Freddy’s’ most pizza-inducing collaboration has finally revealed more details. Insomnia Cookies has joined the promotion with a sweet pizza inspired by the FNAF movie that will be available starting October 16 in several theaters. Cut into 8 fragments after 45 minutes of baking, it has a topping of caramel, cream and the syrup you want, as well as a crunchy texture and a dough similar to a waffle. You can see it below:

Insomnia Cookies will be offering “Freddy Fazbear’s Cookie Pizza” starting October 16th to promote Blumhouse’s upcoming ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S’ movie! (Via: u/Boiled_Brownies)#fnaf #fnafmovie #fivenightsatfreddys pic.twitter.com/TvQODP75Bt — JonnyBlox (@JonnyBlox) October 9, 2023

Original news: The promotional campaign of the Five Nights at Freddy’s film It has engaged fifth gear and is working at full capacity. After opening Freddy Fazbear’s pizzeria in an American city, Blumhouse Productions has now taken the next logical step: sell the official FNAF pizza in several cinemas to promote the film.

Of the October 13 to 27, 2023everyone who buys large drinks at a selection of cinemas will be able to buy, paying 5$ morethe pizza from Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place. Some users have been able to take photos of them in some theaters in the United States, although it is unknown if the promotion will extend to more territories.

It is also unknown What are its ingredients and its exact size?, although the price does not seem crazy, and even less so when it comes to a completely promotional product. If you have the opportunity when you go to see it on opening day and your cinema has it, the FNAF movie will surely become more interesting with an official pizza in hand.

Will we also see FNAF pizzas in Spain and other countries beyond the US? The question remains in the air, although this campaign clarifies much more why the FNAF online pizzeria that existed has disappeared.

