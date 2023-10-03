The Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Delivery website opens to partner with restaurants and offer home delivery from the FNAF universe.

Update: The food delivery website Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Delivery closes its doors by surprise. When you enter it, you redirect to a platform to open virtual restaurants. Will there be official news on the way?

Original news: The universe of Five Nights at Freddy’s prepares new video games with a FNAF Help Wanted 2 and in the cinema with the long-awaited FNAF movie premiere. But its characters want to go further, the franchise wants to expand and bring one of its most famous elements to reality. Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Delivery pizzeria is going to become real.

The Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Delivery website has opened its digital doors with a form in which it invites those interested to contact to “become partners and start selling Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Delivery today“. What they want to offer is a “virtual dining experience” service with which, even without having their own restaurant, they will be able to serve FNAF pizzas to customers who order themcon special menus and maybe even virtual experiences.

That means, For the moment, we are not going to see a physical Freddy Fazbear’s pizzeria, but we will be able to try their pizzas through the restaurants that adhere to the FNAF proposal to serve their menus and meals. Will it be a first step until those responsible for the franchise dare to set up own restaurant chain? Will they dare to assemble all the real FNAF animatronics?