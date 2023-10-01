The FNAF universe is non-stop. And although we recently informed you that critics had already been able to see the film in theaters exclusively. Well it turns out that now we have new information about Emma Tammi, the director of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

And the professional has a new dream in mind: Make a trilogy about the lore and history of the different FNAF. A project that, if the premiere of this first film goes well, can materialize into something very real. Who would have told us that after so many problems in development, the situation that the film adaptation of FNAF was going through could be turned around in this way.

“Everything will depend on how things go with this firstbut if we were lucky enough to do more, I would definitely want to be involved and would feel lucky to be included in those sequels, should they happen.”

The future is often inscrutable, and we will not know for a few months. whether or not the FNAF trilogy will end up seeing the light. What is clear is that the intentions on the part of the production team and Emma Tammi herself are very clear and defined.

