Do you want to experience the jumpscares from the FNAF movie in the real world? This filter makes Freddy and company invade your home.

On the occasion of the premiere of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, Blumhouse wanted fans to be able to enjoy the jumpscares of his animatronics In the real world. Yes, now the animatronics of Freddy and company, from the FNAF movie, they can scare you in the real world if you have your mobile phone at hand.

As? With a filter for Snapchat that uses the smartphone camera and Augmented Reality technology. Thanks to it, you will be able to find yourself Cupcake, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy o Freddy through the corridors of your house, and be careful because, when you are careless, they will jump for you to scare you to death.

If you want to try it, below we leave you a small guide with all the steps to follow and the code to scan to activate this fun filter from FNAF The Movie.

How to use the Five Nights at Freddy’s filter?

To use this filter, you need have the Snapchat app and be registered on this social network. Downloading the application is as simple as accessing it from Google Play on Android or from the App Store on iPhone. If you already have an account (registration is very simple), you just have to follow these steps:

Log in with your Snapchat profile Click on the button to scan (the last one in the column on the right)

Scan the following image with your phone camera:

Scan the environment so the Augmented Reality system can place the characters. To enjoy!

Fuente